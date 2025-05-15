Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly put out a structure fire Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews worked quickly to put out a structure fire north of Colorado College Thursday morning.

The fire was located on the exterior of a residential structure along Tejon Street near the Fontanero intersection.

First reporting the fire around 7:15 a.m., the fire was under control by 5:45 a.m., according to the department. The residents of the home will be displaced, but there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

