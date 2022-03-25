Watch
Colorado Springs Fire put out fire at the Academy Center Shopping Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department successfully put out a fire in a vacant building at the Academy Center Shopping Center off of North Academy and Palmer Park Boulevard Friday morning.

The fire was put out quickly, and although there was an initial report of someone in the building, searches from firefighters found no one.

Colorado Springs Fire says the evidence on the scene suggests someone was living in the abandoned building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

