Colorado Springs Fire put out fire at the Academy Center Shopping Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department successfully put out a fire in a vacant building at the Academy Center Shopping Center off of North Academy and Palmer Park Boulevard Friday morning.

The fire was put out quickly, and although there was an initial report of someone in the building, searches from firefighters found no one.

Colorado Springs Fire says the evidence on the scene suggests someone was living in the abandoned building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CSFD is working a structure fire in a vacant building near N Academy and Palmer Park Blvd. in the Academy Center Shopping Center. No reports of injuries and investigators will be in scene to determine a cause. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/sPWEimX6ma — PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) March 25, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.