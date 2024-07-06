Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire performs high-angle rescue at Red Rocks Open Space

Posted at 4:53 PM, Jul 06, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, the Colorado Springs Fire Department performed a high-angle rescue at Red Rocks Open Space to rescue an injured mountain biker.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
