Colorado Springs Fire knocks down small grass fire near MLK interchange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, June 28, the Colorado Springs Fire Department knocked down a small grass fire near S Union and the MLK interchange.

Fire officials are asking people to stay away from the area as fire crews finish up.

