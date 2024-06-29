Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire knocks down small grass fire near MLK interchange

Posted at 10:23 PM, Jun 28, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, June 28, the Colorado Springs Fire Department knocked down a small grass fire near S Union and the MLK interchange.

Fire officials are asking people to stay away from the area as fire crews finish up.
