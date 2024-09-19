Colorado Springs Fire gets small grass fire near Old Colorado City under control

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to what they called a "slow-moving grass fire" at 220 Bear Creek Road.

As of 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, the fire was under control. Crews will remain on scene to overhaul the area.

At the time of publishing this article, the department has not said what caused the fire.

___





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.