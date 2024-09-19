Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire gets small grass fire near Old Colorado City under control

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to what they called a "slow-moving grass fire" at 220 Bear Creek Road.

As of 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, the fire was under control. Crews will remain on scene to overhaul the area.

At the time of publishing this article, the department has not said what caused the fire.
