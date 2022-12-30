Colorado Springs Fire Department working on scene of basement fire on Sproul Lane

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a basement fire at 6585 Sproul Lane.

According to the department, crews on the scene are reporting that smoke is showing.

No other information was made immediately available.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

____

