Colorado Springs Fire Department knocks down grass fire in Rockrimmon area

COLORADO SPRINGS — Watch for fire crews on Woodmen Rd as the Colorado Springs Fire Department cleans up following a grass fire near Cedar Valley Rd.

The fire was estimated to be three acres in size and several hundred yards away from homes.

As of 1:20 p.m, crews have determined they have containment and control of the fire, with no structures threatened. You'll still see fire department activity as crews deal with any hotspots.

Colorado Springs Police are in the area directing traffic as thru traffic on Woodmen Rd is closed.

Strong winds are not a problem as conditions are calm, although it is very hot today.

News5 has a crew at the scene getting the latest.




