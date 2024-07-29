Colorado Springs Fire Department will take part in 1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) will be participating in the initiative set forward by Mayor Yemi, "1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings."

CSFD will be opening the doors to the 24 fire stations located city-wide to allow the community to meet and connect to all the firefighters who play such a crucial role in keeping the city safe.

“Mental Health is an important topic in my department. I understand the heaviness mental health can bear on our community and fully support Mayor Yemi's initiative in helping our neighbors feel

less alone,” said Fire Chief Randy Royal. “I think I can speak for all of my crews when I say we are very excited to welcome our community into our firehouses and meet some new faces, build new

relationships, and be good neighbors.”

They will be hosting these open houses every Saturday starting on Aug. 3, and will continue on until Sep. 7.

CSFD encourages the community to get out there and find their local fire station and meet the crews who work behind the scenes.

The open house schedule can be found below:

August 3: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Stations 8 & 18 and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Stations 16 & 17

August 10: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Stations 8 & 18 and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Stations 16 & 17

August 17: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Stations 5 & 21 and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Stations 22 & 25

August 24: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Stations 1 & 15 and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Stations 9 & 23

August 31: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Stations 4 & 7 and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Stations 2 & 19

September 7: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Stations 3 & 10 and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Stations 13 & 14

___

