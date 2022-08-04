Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to working fire at Cheyenne and Tejon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a working fire at Cheyenne and Tejon.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at Cheyenne/Tejon. 2nd alarm called — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 4, 2022

According to the CSFD, this is the 2nd alarm called from this scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

CSFD is working a large fire in the area of Cheyenne Bl and Cascade Ave. The roads are blocked in the area. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 4, 2022

According to Colorado Springs Police Department Communications, the roads in the immediate

area are blocked, and they advise seeking an alternate route.

This story is breaking and News5 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information comes in.

