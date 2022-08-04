Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to working fire at Cheyenne and Tejon

Posted at 1:52 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 16:40:10-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a working fire at Cheyenne and Tejon.

According to the CSFD, this is the 2nd alarm called from this scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department Communications, the roads in the immediate
area are blocked, and they advise seeking an alternate route.

This story is breaking and News5 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information comes in.
