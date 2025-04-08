Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a former Japanese restaurant for a two-alarm fire on Tuesday

Video courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department shows crews at the scene of a two-alarm fire burning on Tuesday at a former Japanese Restaurant along North Academy Boulevard.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has called a second alarm on a fire burning at the Musashi restaurant in Colorado Springs. The restaurant closed in June of 2024, according to our news partner, The Gazette.

The fire's response shut down all of Northbound Academy Boulevard at East La Salle Street. According to the latest update from CSFD, two lanes of North Academy Boulevard have reopened.

As of 11:00 a.m., the fire was under control according to the department.

At the time of publishing this article, the cause of the fire is unknown.

News5 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

