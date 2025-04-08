Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a former Japanese restaurant for a two-alarm fire on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has called a second alarm on a fire burning at the Musashi restaurant in Colorado Springs. The restaurant closed in June of 2024, according to our news partner, The Gazette.

The fire's response shut down all of Northbound Academy Boulevard at East La Salle Street. According to the latest update from CSFD, two lanes of North Academy Boulevard have reopened.

As of 11:00 a.m., the fire was under control according to the department.

CSPD ans CSFD on scene of a working fire 1700 block of N academy. Academy NB at Lasalle shut down EB Lasalle is also shut down SB Academy at the left turn lane for Lasalle. @CSPDPIO @CSFDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 8, 2025

At the time of publishing this article, the cause of the fire is unknown.

News5 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

