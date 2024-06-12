Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to traffic crash at Fillmore Street and Centennial Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a traffic crash involving a trapped individual Wednesday.

The accident was located at the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Fillmore Street.

CSFD says they found a flipped vehicle with one person trapped inside. Crews extricated the person and took them to the hospital for evaluation, the department did not specify the condition of the individual.

At this time it is unclear what led to the crash. The eastbound Fillmore is closed and at this time it is unclear when crews will clear the area.

