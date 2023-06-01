Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to the gas leak Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a gas leak Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from the department a building that appears to be a shared office building at 5805 Mark Dabling Blvd had filled with natural gas.

The department says a damaged interior gas line was the source of the leak.

Crews are remaining on scene to ventilate the building, no one was injured as a result of the leak.

