Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to structure fire at 233 E Arvada

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at 233 E. Arvada.

According to the department, units arrived to find heavy fire on the street-level apartments.

Evacuations are in progress and one person was treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Crews are reporting that the fire is out and it's contained to a single apartment.

For the next few hours, crews will remain on the scene. An investigation into the fire is underway.

No other information was made immediately available.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Fire units arrived to find heavy fire on the bottom level apts. Evac in progress. Minor injuries reported. Interior crews reporting water on the fire and performing search of remaining building. pic.twitter.com/CTAPLRhL8o — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 15, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.