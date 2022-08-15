Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to structure fire at 233 E Arvada

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Posted at 11:23 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 13:26:36-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at 233 E. Arvada.

According to the department, units arrived to find heavy fire on the street-level apartments.

Evacuations are in progress and one person was treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Crews are reporting that the fire is out and it's contained to a single apartment.

For the next few hours, crews will remain on the scene. An investigation into the fire is underway.

No other information was made immediately available.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

