Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to small grass near I-25 and Tejon Street

COLORADO SPRINGS — People may have seen smoke near I-25 and Tejon Street Wednesday afternoon after a small grass fire burned in the area according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

As of 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was out and crews were back in service.

The fire was burning slowly according to crews on the scene and the fire was approximately 100ft x 100ft in size. Details on what started the fire have not been released.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small grass fire near in the area of I-25 and S. Tejon.



You may see smoke in the area. Crews are on scene working to extinguish the fire. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 5, 2025

At this time the fire department has not stated if there were any injuries as a result of this fire.

Conditions for fire are elevated as dry conditions and winds are present.

Watch Red Flag Warnings issued for parts of Southern Colorado

