Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to small grass near I-25 and Tejon Street

COLORADO SPRINGS — People may have seen smoke near I-25 and Tejon Street Wednesday afternoon after a small grass fire burned in the area according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
As of 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was out and crews were back in service.
The fire was burning slowly according to crews on the scene and the fire was approximately 100ft x 100ft in size. Details on what started the fire have not been released.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small grass fire near in the area of I-25 and S. Tejon.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 5, 2025
You may see smoke in the area. Crews are on scene working to extinguish the fire.
At this time the fire department has not stated if there were any injuries as a result of this fire.
Conditions for fire are elevated as dry conditions and winds are present.
___
____
