Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to rollover accident along Old Stage Road Friday morning

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they responded to a rollover accident Friday morning.

The rollover occurred around 6 a.m.

According to the department, the accident occurred along Old Stage Road at Compass Point. The department said multiple crews responded.

It is unclear what led to the accident but one person was trapped as a result of it. The department says that person was extricated, and taken to a local hospital.

The department did not provide an update on the person's condition.

