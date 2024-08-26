Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to liquid nitrogen leak Monday morning

Liquid Nitrogen Leak
KOAA 5 Photojournalist Ryan Mutch
The Colorado Springs Fire Department on the scene of a liquid nitrogen leak at the University Village Shopping Center 08/26/2024.
Liquid Nitrogen Leak
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly responded and mitigated a liquid nitrogen leak Monday around 11:30 a.m.

The department responded to the leak at the University Village Shopping Center after a malfunction in a 550-gallon liquid nitrogen
tank occurred at a business in the area.

Crews had the leak under control within 30 minutes. There were no injuries reported at the time of publishing this article.
