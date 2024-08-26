Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to liquid nitrogen leak Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly responded and mitigated a liquid nitrogen leak Monday around 11:30 a.m.
The department responded to the leak at the University Village Shopping Center after a malfunction in a 550-gallon liquid nitrogen
tank occurred at a business in the area.
#UPDATE: leak has been mitigated. There was a malfunction in a 550 gallon liquid nitrogen tank.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 26, 2024
Crews will clear the scene in the next half hour. pic.twitter.com/9SgYuLwJmz
Crews had the leak under control within 30 minutes. There were no injuries reported at the time of publishing this article.
