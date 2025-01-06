Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to house fire Sunday evening, rescues one person

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department worked quickly Sunday evening to contain a fire along Kodiak Drive in Colorado Springs.

The department first posted to social media about the fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening. When engine eleven arrived crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire showing from the house.

One person had to be rescued from the second floor of the home located on the southeast side of Colorado Springs. That person's condition is unknown as of Monday.

The cause of the fire has not been released by the department.

