Good Samaritans rescue two children from burning home in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two adults and two children are safe following a house fire in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the fire, which happened along the 1700 block of Northview Drive in Colorado Springs. The department said when first responders arrived, they saw fire and smoke coming from the front of the home. By Friday afternoon, it had been determined the fire was caused by a candle accidentally.

Update- FF’s had fire under control in about 10 minutes. 1 person transported to local hospital for smoke inhalation. 1 treated on scene and released. 2 children were assisted out of the home by 2 good samaritans. 1 dog and 4 cats are all ok. Unknown what caused the fire pic.twitter.com/nvKLt6E3HN — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 12, 2021

Stacy Marshall and Chelsey Mau are parent volunteers for James Irwin Charter Academy. They greet students as they get out of their cars in the morning. As they were wrapping up on Friday morning, Marshall noticed some smoke. Mau began running to the area of the smoke, and simultaneously calling 911. "We ran around the house, and the front window was in flames. And at that point we could start to see much darker smoke coming out from the house," said Marshall.

The two went around the side of the home and "just started yelling, is there anybody in there? Get out, get out, get out," said Mau.

Then, they heard someone through one of the basement windows. "I saw two children and a dog, and at that point I just said are you guys okay? And they said, yes, we can't get out. So I asked them to stand back and I kicked in the screen, and they were trying to give me the dog and I said no, let me have your sister," said Mau.

The father of the children climbed out of another basement window, and the women helped guide their grandmother out of the front door. "My thought was to try and keep the kids safe and try to even shield them from that experience a little bit, from seeing and watching their home on fire," said Marshall.

"I want to say that it's what anyone would do if they saw a need and they felt that they could help in a situation. Feels amazing to be called a hero, but it also feels like this was neighbors helping neighbors." Stacy Marshall

Firefighters were quickly on the scene afterwards. All four people — two adults and two children — along with their one dog and four cats made it out of the home safely. "As I have thought about the good that I have seen today, I do also feel sorrow that this is the beginning of a journey for them, because their home was lost today," said Marshall.

One adult was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. There is extensive damage to the main floor of the home. Those with the fire department want to remind everyone to check their smoke alarms, and make sure they are working.



