Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to hazmat situation along Garden of the Gods Road Thursday

Two Colorado Springs Fire Department teams were at the scene of a hazardous materials incident on Thursday, August 1, 2024.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a hazardous materials incident Thursday morning.

According to the department, a building was evacuated at 1900 West Garden of the Gods Road.

At this time it is unclear what exactly caused the hazmat response or caused the evacuation.

As of 9:30 a.m., crews are beginning to make their way into the building but still are unclear what crews are dealing with.

This is a developing story. News 5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.
