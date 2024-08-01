Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to hazmat situation along Garden of the Gods Road Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a hazardous materials incident Thursday morning.

According to the department, a building was evacuated at 1900 West Garden of the Gods Road.

At this time it is unclear what exactly caused the hazmat response or caused the evacuation.

As of 9:30 a.m., crews are beginning to make their way into the building but still are unclear what crews are dealing with.

Hazmat is making entry to the building. At this time the information we have is minimal. We were called out for a leak of some sort and are assessing.



Hazmat incidents can take several hours. pic.twitter.com/HzNOpqgrtM — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 1, 2024

This is a developing story. News 5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

