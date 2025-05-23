Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to grass fire off South Nevada Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire burning off of South Nevada Avenue just south of downtown Colorado Springs.

The department says the fire is small and less than a quarter acre as of 12:05 p.m.

Crews are having difficulty accessing the scene as it is right off of I-25, and drivers could see smoke in the area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinggrassfire in the area of 1201 S Nevada.



Please be aware of crews responding and avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 23, 2025

Multiple crews are on scene working to contain the fire, and the department says that there is no need to call 911 if you see smoke in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

___





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.