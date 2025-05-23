Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to grass fire off South Nevada Friday

Smoke can be seen from a grass fire near South Nevada and I-25 on Friday, May 23.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire burning off of South Nevada Avenue just south of downtown Colorado Springs.

The department says the fire is small and less than a quarter acre as of 12:05 p.m.

Crews are having difficulty accessing the scene as it is right off of I-25, and drivers could see smoke in the area.

Multiple crews are on scene working to contain the fire, and the department says that there is no need to call 911 if you see smoke in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

