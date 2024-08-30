Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to fire burning near Garden of the Gods road

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly responded to get control of a fire burning at apartments along Forest Hill Road Friday afternoon.
The road near Garden of the Gods road is closed while multiple crews respond to get control of the fire.
A large smoke plume could be seen from Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard sent in by a News 5 viewer.
According to the department, the fire is now knocked down but there appears to be significant damage to a building along the road.
At this time it is unclear what caused the fire but in a post to X the department says they believe this fire may have started as an outside fire.
#Update Multiple engine and truck companies working to bring this incident under control. pic.twitter.com/Y5MQkfASIn— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 30, 2024
At this time it is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the fire. This is a developing story and a News 5 crew is in the area working to learn more.
___
Property Taxes In Colorado Have Changed - What You Need To Know
With property taxes a big concern for many in Colorado we take a deeper dive into how they are calculated, where the money goes, and what changes you can expect.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.