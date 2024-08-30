Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to fire burning near Garden of the Gods road

Fire in Holland Park
KOAA 5 Photojournalist Ryan Mutch
The aftermath of a fire burning in the Holland Park neighborhood on Friday, August 30, 2024.
Fire in Holland Park
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly responded to get control of a fire burning at apartments along Forest Hill Road Friday afternoon.

The road near Garden of the Gods road is closed while multiple crews respond to get control of the fire.

Smoke Plume
A smoke plume from a large structure fire burning near Garden of the Gods Road 08/30/2024.

A large smoke plume could be seen from Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard sent in by a News 5 viewer.

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to structure fire
Crews on the scene of a structure fire in the Holland Park neighborhood on August 30, 2024.

According to the department, the fire is now knocked down but there appears to be significant damage to a building along the road.

At this time it is unclear what caused the fire but in a post to X the department says they believe this fire may have started as an outside fire.

At this time it is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the fire. This is a developing story and a News 5 crew is in the area working to learn more.
