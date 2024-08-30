Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to fire burning near Garden of the Gods road

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly responded to get control of a fire burning at apartments along Forest Hill Road Friday afternoon.

The road near Garden of the Gods road is closed while multiple crews respond to get control of the fire.

Lucas Simpson A smoke plume from a large structure fire burning near Garden of the Gods Road 08/30/2024.

A large smoke plume could be seen from Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard sent in by a News 5 viewer.

Colorado Springs Fire Department Crews on the scene of a structure fire in the Holland Park neighborhood on August 30, 2024.

According to the department, the fire is now knocked down but there appears to be significant damage to a building along the road.

At this time it is unclear what caused the fire but in a post to X the department says they believe this fire may have started as an outside fire.

#Update Multiple engine and truck companies working to bring this incident under control. pic.twitter.com/Y5MQkfASIn — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 30, 2024

At this time it is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the fire. This is a developing story and a News 5 crew is in the area working to learn more.

