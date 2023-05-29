Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to an accident that caused a natural gas leak Monday morning

Bill Folsom
Posted at 1:05 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 15:05:01-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a hazardous material accident Monday morning.

According to the fire department, a car crashed into a natural gas meter at 650 North Murray Blvd at the Fireside apartment complex.

A natural gas leak occurred before crews were able to cut the flow of gas, prompting the department to briefly evacuate six apartments at the complex.

CSFD says no one was injured as a result of the crash.
