Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a residential fire Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Monday morning on the north side of Colorado Springs.

The fire began around 10:15 a.m. in a house at 6040 Castlewood Ln.

According to the department, Engine 14 arrived at the scene within 5 minutes of dispatch and was able to attack and control the fire quickly.

Crews on the scene said that no one was injured in this fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

