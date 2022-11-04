Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a house fire on East Uintah Friday afternoon

Posted at 3:56 PM, Nov 04, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working fire Friday afternoon.

The fire was located at 1830 E Uintah here in Colorado Springs.

At 3:47 pm CSFD said that the fire was under control and that no one was injured. The fire department is still trying to contact the homeowner as they were not at the scene when the fire occurred.

There is currently no information as to what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes in.
