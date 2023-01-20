Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to traffic accident with 'trapped parties'

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a traffic accident with "trapped parties."

According to the department, the crash is at the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Rangewood.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash but the exact number is not yet known.

Drivers should be aware of crews responding to the crash.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Austin Bluffs are closed from Templeton Gap Road to Rangewood.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at Austin Bluffs/Rangewood Dr for a traffic accident with trapped parties. Engine 15 is reporting multiple vehicles involved. Be aware of multiple crews responding into the area #trappedAccident — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 20, 2023

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

