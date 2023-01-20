Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to traffic accident with 'trapped parties'

Posted at 11:56 AM, Jan 20, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a traffic accident with "trapped parties."

According to the department, the crash is at the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Rangewood.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash but the exact number is not yet known.

Drivers should be aware of crews responding to the crash.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Austin Bluffs are closed from Templeton Gap Road to Rangewood.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.
