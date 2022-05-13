Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to structure fire on Valerie Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire at 2926 Valerie Circle.

According to the department, smoke and fire can be seen from the home.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2926 Valarie Cr. Engine 17 on scene reporting smoke and fire showing from the home — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 13, 2022

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.