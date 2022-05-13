Watch
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to structure fire on Valerie Circle

Bill Folsom
Posted at 6:54 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 08:54:44-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire at 2926 Valerie Circle.

According to the department, smoke and fire can be seen from the home.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.
