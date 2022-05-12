Colorado Springs Fire Department put out structure fire on Chieftan Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9134 Chieftan Drive.

Several units were responding to the fire and were able to extinguish most of the fire.

According to the department, heavy flames were seen coming from the side of the structure.

#ColoradoSpringsFire #WorkingFire AMR20,E11,E23,T8,HR17,BC2,E3410

9134 CHIEFTAN DR

Map I3

Radio CMD4.CSFD

SFIR SINGLE RESD

Report 22191259

Time 09:37:28. Initial report from crews on scene, heavy flames coming from the side of structure — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022

Firefighters will remain on the scene for overhaul.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene.

