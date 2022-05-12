Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department put out structure fire on Chieftan Drive

Structure Fire CHIEFTAN DR
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Structure Fire CHIEFTAN DR
CSFD Logo
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 12:29:44-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9134 Chieftan Drive.

Several units were responding to the fire and were able to extinguish most of the fire.

According to the department, heavy flames were seen coming from the side of the structure.

Firefighters will remain on the scene for overhaul.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation