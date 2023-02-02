Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to propane fire at United States Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a propane fire at the United States Air Force Academy.

According to the department, the fire is being fed by two 1,000 lbs propane tanks.

CSFD's Hazardous Materials Team is also at the scene.

