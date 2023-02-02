Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to propane fire at United States Air Force Academy

Posted at 9:10 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 11:10:38-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a propane fire at the United States Air Force Academy.

According to the department, the fire is being fed by two 1,000 lbs propane tanks.

CSFD's Hazardous Materials Team is also at the scene.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.
