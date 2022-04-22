Colorado Springs FD responding to grassfire near I-25 and Interquest, evacuations ordered

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — UPDATE:

An evacuation order has been issued for everyone in the Farm Subdivision.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire near I-25 and Interquest Parkway.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a #grassfire in the area of inter quest/I25. CSFD responding with smoke showing. Multiple units responding avoid the area. Details to follow. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022

CSFD is responding with smoke showing and multiple units are responding.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

