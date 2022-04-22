Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs FD responding to grassfire near I-25 and Interquest, evacuations ordered

Fire I-25 and Interquest
KOAA Viewer
Fire I-25 and Interquest
Fire 4-22
CSFD Logo
Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 15:25:00-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — UPDATE:

An evacuation order has been issued for everyone in the Farm Subdivision.

Watch our coverage live

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire near I-25 and Interquest Parkway.

CSFD is responding with smoke showing and multiple units are responding.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation