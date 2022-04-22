Colorado Springs FD responding to grassfire near I-25 and Interquest, evacuations ordered

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — UPDATE:
An evacuation order has been issued for everyone in the Farm Subdivision.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire near I-25 and Interquest Parkway.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a #grassfire in the area of inter quest/I25. CSFD responding with smoke showing. Multiple units responding avoid the area. Details to follow.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022
CSFD is responding with smoke showing and multiple units are responding.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
News5 has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
