Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to grass fire near Hancock and Transit Drive

Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 08:17:16-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire near Hancock and Transit Drive.

According to the department, the fire appears to be moving slowly and traffic is impacting Hancock.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while fire crews respond.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available. News5 has a crew headed to the scene.
____

