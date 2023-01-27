Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to grass fire near Hancock and Transit Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire near Hancock and Transit Drive.

According to the department, the fire appears to be moving slowly and traffic is impacting Hancock.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while fire crews respond.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD is on scene of a working grass fire in the area of Hancock and Transit Dr. Fire is in heavy fuels, slowly moving at about a 1/2 acre at this time. Traffic is impacted on Hancock. Please avoid the area while fire crews are operating. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 27, 2023

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available. News5 has a crew headed to the scene.

____

