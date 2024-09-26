Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to apartment fire Thursday morning

CSFD Logo
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
CSFD Logo
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a serious apartment fire Thursday morning.

According to the department, two floors of The Vue at the Spring Creek Apartments are on fire. Located on the southeast side of Colorado Springs near Circle Drive and Monterey Road.

At this time it is unclear if there are any injuries as a result of this fire. The department says a third alarm has been called on this fire.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.
___



City Council Approves New Cannabis Ordinance

In what has now been labeled a 'de facto' ban on recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs, mixed opinions over the ordinance have emerged.

City Council votes through new zoning restrictions on retail cannabis shops

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community