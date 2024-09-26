Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to apartment fire Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a serious apartment fire Thursday morning.

According to the department, two floors of The Vue at the Spring Creek Apartments are on fire. Located on the southeast side of Colorado Springs near Circle Drive and Monterey Road.

At this time it is unclear if there are any injuries as a result of this fire. The department says a third alarm has been called on this fire.

#UPDATE: a third alarm has been order. Crews on scene report two floors on fire.



Media staging to come — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 26, 2024

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

