Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to accident at I-25 and Uintah St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of an accident with a trapped individual Monday afternoon.
CSFD says the accident is near I-25 and Uintah Street. The department is asking for people to remain vigilant as crews will be working in the area.
#ColoradoSpringsFire E2 is responding to a #workingtrapped traffic accident on I-25 and Uintah. Watch for crews working and expect traffic delays.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 3, 2024
According to the City of Colorado Springs, the northbound I-25 Uintah Street exit is closed at this time.
Update, NB I-25 exit to Uintah, MM143, is blocked due to crash on Uintah.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) June 3, 2024
At this time, it is unclear what led to the accident or if anyone was injured, this is a developing story.
News5 has a crew on it's way to the scene working to learn more.
___
One acre fire contained on Pikes Peak Sunday
The United States Forest Service said that a one-acre fire burning near the Manitou Reservoir. A plume of smoke sent in by many of you could be seen across Colorado Springs.
____
