Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to accident at I-25 and Uintah St.

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jun 03, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of an accident with a trapped individual Monday afternoon.

CSFD says the accident is near I-25 and Uintah Street. The department is asking for people to remain vigilant as crews will be working in the area.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the northbound I-25 Uintah Street exit is closed at this time.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the accident or if anyone was injured, this is a developing story.

News5 has a crew on it's way to the scene working to learn more.
