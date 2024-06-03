Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to accident at I-25 and Uintah St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of an accident with a trapped individual Monday afternoon.

CSFD says the accident is near I-25 and Uintah Street. The department is asking for people to remain vigilant as crews will be working in the area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire E2 is responding to a #workingtrapped traffic accident on I-25 and Uintah. Watch for crews working and expect traffic delays. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 3, 2024

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the northbound I-25 Uintah Street exit is closed at this time.

Update, NB I-25 exit to Uintah, MM143, is blocked due to crash on Uintah. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) June 3, 2024

At this time, it is unclear what led to the accident or if anyone was injured, this is a developing story.

News5 has a crew on it's way to the scene working to learn more.

