Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a structure fire Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday evening at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

The fire occurred at The Lookout at Broadmoor apartment complex.

#ColoradoSpringsFire #WorkingFire

Engine 13 on scene of a working structure fire at 820 OXFORD LN the LOOKOUT AT BROADMOOR apartments #PIO responding — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 15, 2023

As of 9:20 p.m., the fire is under control according to the department. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire or if there was anyone injured.

Very little is known about the nature of the fire at this time. News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

____

