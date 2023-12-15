Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a structure fire Thursday evening

Lookout at Broadmoor Apartment Complex
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel outside of The Lookout at Broadmoor apartment complex. 12/14/2023
Lookout at Broadmoor Apartment Complex
Posted at 9:00 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 23:31:25-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday evening at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

The fire occurred at The Lookout at Broadmoor apartment complex.

As of 9:20 p.m., the fire is under control according to the department. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire or if there was anyone injured.

Very little is known about the nature of the fire at this time. News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App