Seven people involved in crash Tuesday, one lane of southbound Union open at Montebello

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says one lane of Southbound Union Boulevard is open at Montebello Drive West Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post from the department, they were responding to a traffic accident involving a car fire.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a serious traffic accident at Union and Montebello involving multiple patients and a car fire. Southbound Union is closed at Montebello.



Avoid the area as crews work. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 30, 2024

The department said that seven people were involved in the crash. It is unclear at this time what their condition is.

Crews are asking you to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

