Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to a residential structure fire Monday evening

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Firefighter on the scene of a Colorado Springs Fire Department working on a residential fire.
Posted at 5:13 PM, Dec 12, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Monday evening.

The department said the fire was located at 3109 North Arcadia St.

As of 5:15 pm crews on the scene are reporting the main part of the fire in the kitchen is out. Firefighters will remain on the scene searching for any hidden fires.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News5 gains more information.
