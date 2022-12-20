Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Posted at 4:21 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 18:53:22-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday afternoon.

CSFD reported the fire to be at 5225 Coneflower Lane. Crews arriving at the scene reported flames visible on the backside of the house when they arrived.

CSFD is reporting that the main body of the fire is now out as of 4:48 P.M.

Three people and two dogs will be displaced as a result of this fire and one cat is still
missing. There are no injuries to report at this time.

Investigators are responding to the scene to determine a potential cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this article as more information becomes available.
