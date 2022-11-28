Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire on South Royer Street Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire Monday afternoon.

Initial crews on the scene reported the fire to be a quarter of an acre in size and was located on South Royer Street at the Santa Fe Street intersection.

CSFD said the fire endangers no structures at this time.

Update- Fire is out. Engine 1 and Wildland 4 will remain on scene to put out hotspots. Unknown cause of fire pic.twitter.com/kJwyg6rdig — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 28, 2022

At 3:09 pm CSFD confirmed that the fire was out and crews will be remaining on the scene to investigate and manage hotspots. There is no information at this time on how the fire started.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this story as information comes in.

