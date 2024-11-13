Colorado Springs Fire crews mopping up homeless encampment fire Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are responding to a fire Wednesday afternoon.

A member of the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed officers were on scene in what is believed to be a homeless encampment fire at this time.

Fire reported off of Mark Dabling north of Fillmore. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/ONJvRCF9Xt — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) November 13, 2024

The fire is located near 3400 Mark Dabling Boulevard north of Fillmore Street. According to our crew on scene, it is located between Pikes Peak Steal and the Sinton Trailhead.

Police were the first to arrive on the scene and reported the fire to be located in a bunch of debris, trash, tires, and propane tanks. The black smoke plume that could be seen across the city was from the propane tank fires and explosions and a result of the tires in the area burning.

Crews on the scene are mopping up the area and have knocked down the bulk of the fire as of 2:20 p.m.

At this time it is unclear if there are any injuries as a result of the fire.

