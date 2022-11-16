Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to a commercial structure fire

Watch Now
Posted at 6:37 PM, Nov 15, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a commercial structure Monday evening.

The call came in around 6:00 pm for a structure fire at 3030 North El Paso St.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has not said what the cause of this fire was or if anyone was injured.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details come in.
