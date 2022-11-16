Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to a commercial structure fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a commercial structure Monday evening.

The call came in around 6:00 pm for a structure fire at 3030 North El Paso St.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has not said what the cause of this fire was or if anyone was injured.

Update - This is a commercial structure fire. pic.twitter.com/GeQiD4inU5 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 16, 2022

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details come in.

____

