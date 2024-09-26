Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds as mutual aid to fire north of Falcon, pre-evacuation cancelled

Brandon Nanney
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Thursday, September 26, News5 reached out to a concerned viewer who reported seeing smoke near the east side of El Paso County.

After making a call to the Elbert County Sheriff's Office they told our newsroom the fire is in El Paso County.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, they have multiple units responding as mutual aid. The fire is located near the intersection of County Line Road and Meridian Road.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents along Meridian Road south of East County Line Rd and north of Walker.

As of 2:20 p.m., the pre-evacuation notice has been canceled and the fire has been contained.

The sheriff's office says a structure is on fire but has not elaborated on what is burning.

The Falcon Fire Department is the lead on this fire.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this article as we learn more.
