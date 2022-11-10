Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to RV fire Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an RV fire Wednesday evening.

According to CSFD the fire originally started inside an RV at 3303 Santa Rosa st. The fire spread to a power pole next to it.

CSFD is waiting for Colorado Springs Utilities to respond to determine the integrity of the power pole before clearing the scene.

CSFD said that one person was moderately/severely injured and was taken to a local hospital. Due to the nature of the fire, some vehicles on a neighboring property were damaged as well.

One person with moderate to severe injuries was transported to a local hospital. There was some damage to vehicles in adjoining property. CSFD Hazmat unit also responding to assess for hazardous fluids. Cause of the fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/YkKS5goVkO — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 10, 2022

A hazmat team was called to the scene to make sure no hazardous material or fluid remained on the scene.

There is no indication as to what caused the fire and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes in.

