Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to RV fire Wednesday evening

Bill Folsom
Posted at 7:19 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 22:32:44-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an RV fire Wednesday evening.

According to CSFD the fire originally started inside an RV at 3303 Santa Rosa st. The fire spread to a power pole next to it.

CSFD is waiting for Colorado Springs Utilities to respond to determine the integrity of the power pole before clearing the scene.

CSFD said that one person was moderately/severely injured and was taken to a local hospital. Due to the nature of the fire, some vehicles on a neighboring property were damaged as well.

A hazmat team was called to the scene to make sure no hazardous material or fluid remained on the scene.

There is no indication as to what caused the fire and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes in.
