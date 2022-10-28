Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working fire Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon.

The fire is said to be located at 4815 Garden Ranch. Engines are on the scene reporting heavy smoke in the structure.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 4815 Garden Ranch. E10 is reporting heavy smoke in the structure. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 28, 2022

CSFD said the fire was under control as of 5:30 pm. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

