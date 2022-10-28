Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working fire Friday afternoon

Posted at 5:11 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 19:36:31-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon.

The fire is said to be located at 4815 Garden Ranch. Engines are on the scene reporting heavy smoke in the structure.

CSFD said the fire was under control as of 5:30 pm. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.
