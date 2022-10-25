Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small grass fire Monday night

CSFD Logo
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
CSFD Logo
Posted at 8:41 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 22:53:21-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small grass fire Monday evening.

CSFD responded to the fire located at East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard.

Crews reported no structures were threatened when they arrived on the scene.

At 8:25 PM CSFD reported that the 20-foot by 20-foot grass fire had been put out. Due to the fire being 500 ft from the road access at first was difficult.

Crews will remain on the scene for a short time.

There is no word as to what might have caused the fire at this time.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing for the Jefferson Awards