Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small grass fire Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small grass fire Monday evening.

CSFD responded to the fire located at East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire

E PIKES PEAK AV/S ACADEMY BL

SB W OF

Radio CMD4.CSFD

SMALL GRASS/BRUSH FIRE

No structures threatened, and crews are making access now. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 25, 2022

Crews reported no structures were threatened when they arrived on the scene.

At 8:25 PM CSFD reported that the 20-foot by 20-foot grass fire had been put out. Due to the fire being 500 ft from the road access at first was difficult.

Crews will remain on the scene for a short time.

There is no word as to what might have caused the fire at this time.

