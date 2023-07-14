Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small chemical spill Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a hazardous material situation at Under Water Connection, a local dive center just off Rusina Rd west of I-25 on the west side of Colorado Springs.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workinghazmat incident at Underwater Connections with a possible small chemical explosion. Crews working to stabilize the scene now. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 13, 2023

According to a responder on the scene, employees of Underwater Connection were mixing chemicals to clean the pool for the day, as is the normal protocol.

While mixing the chemicals this evening, the solution started to foam over, causing the release of chlorine gas. Fortunately, this release of chemicals was not enough to cause a fatal exposure.

The department says that one person on the scene was treated for breathing issues, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Crews remain on the scene and are airing out the building. Once the building is safe, the pool will be cleaned for the evening.

