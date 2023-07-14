Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small chemical spill Thursday

CSFD HAZMAT Response
KOAA 5
CSFD HAZMAT Response
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 20:51:51-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a hazardous material situation at Under Water Connection, a local dive center just off Rusina Rd west of I-25 on the west side of Colorado Springs.

According to a responder on the scene, employees of Underwater Connection were mixing chemicals to clean the pool for the day, as is the normal protocol.

While mixing the chemicals this evening, the solution started to foam over, causing the release of chlorine gas. Fortunately, this release of chemicals was not enough to cause a fatal exposure.

The department says that one person on the scene was treated for breathing issues, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Crews remain on the scene and are airing out the building. Once the building is safe, the pool will be cleaned for the evening.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

JA Toyota Promo Sidebar 480x360.jpg

Nominate someone amazing