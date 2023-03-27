Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at Courtyard Marriott Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a 3rd Alarm fire Monday afternoon.

CSFD said a hidden fire was making its way through the walls of the Courtyard Marriott on Tenderfoot hills street Monday afternoon.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2570 Tenderfoot Hill St; Courtyard. Engine 23 is on scene reporting smoke in the building. Crews will be on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/kvC9D1bY5i — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 27, 2023

As of 1:45 p.m., CSFD is reporting that the fire was out and no one was injured in the fire. The 3rd alarm response was called as crews first on the scene were struggling to locate the fire.

There is no information at this time as to the cause of the fire.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.

____

