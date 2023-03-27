Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at Courtyard Marriott Monday afternoon

Posted at 1:27 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 16:00:41-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a 3rd Alarm fire Monday afternoon.

CSFD said a hidden fire was making its way through the walls of the Courtyard Marriott on Tenderfoot hills street Monday afternoon.

As of 1:45 p.m., CSFD is reporting that the fire was out and no one was injured in the fire. The 3rd alarm response was called as crews first on the scene were struggling to locate the fire.

There is no information at this time as to the cause of the fire.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.
