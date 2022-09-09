Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues hiker on Mount Cutler trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Fire Department rescue team helped an injured hiker on the Mount Cutler trail Friday morning.
The fire rescue team earlier today performed a high-angle rescue to help an injured hiker on the trail.
According to CSFD, the individual is in stable condition and is being treated at a local hospital.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
