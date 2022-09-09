Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues hiker on Mount Cutler trail

Colorado Spring Fire Department
Posted at 5:40 PM, Sep 09, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Fire Department rescue team helped an injured hiker on the Mount Cutler trail Friday morning.

The fire rescue team earlier today performed a high-angle rescue to help an injured hiker on the trail.

According to CSFD, the individual is in stable condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.
