Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues hiker on Mount Cutler trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Fire Department rescue team helped an injured hiker on the Mount Cutler trail Friday morning.

The fire rescue team earlier today performed a high-angle rescue to help an injured hiker on the trail.

According to CSFD, the individual is in stable condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

