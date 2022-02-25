Colorado Springs Fire Department rescinds five-month burn restriction

Watch
Colorado Springs Fire Department leaders say as the City of Colorado Springs continues to grow more firefighters and new fire stations in the Banning Lewis area and Interquest and Voyager area will be needed to maintain response times.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 14:34:52-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced that a burn restriction that has been in effect since Sept. 13, 2021, has been rescinded.

According to the department, the restriction was lifted due to several factors.

The department said COVID-19 infections have dropped significantly which allows regional fire agencies to stabilize their workforce.

Recent storm systems have also provided additional moisture, helping reduce vegetation ignitability.

The moisture of hazardous vegetation has been maintained due to cold weather.

Another factor includes the fact that Colorado is entering its two historically higher precipitation months.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department remains at its normal cautious stance and has additional resources on its website.

