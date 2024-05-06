Colorado Springs Fire Department reports they are at the scene of a wildland fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department reports they are on the scene of a wildland fire.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingwildlandfire in the area of 1100 Mercury Dr.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 6, 2024
Please be cautious of crews responding in the area.
The fire is near the area of 1100 Mercury Dr.
There has been no determination of the source of the fire as of now.
KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
