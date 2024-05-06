Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department reports they are at the scene of a wildland fire

fire
Storyblocks
bonfire lit on easter saturday
fire
Posted at 6:57 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 08:57:32-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department reports they are on the scene of a wildland fire.

The fire is near the area of 1100 Mercury Dr.

There has been no determination of the source of the fire as of now.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App