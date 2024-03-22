Colorado Springs Fire Department reports a structure fire on Sorrento Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a structure fire on Sorrento Drive on Friday.

One person was displaced from the building and is being treated for minor injuries, they were treated at the scene.

A dog was rescued from the fire and is in good condition.

https://twitter.com/CSFDPIO/status/1771255965116989890

Forty one firefighters were called to the scene, they had to proceed carefully due to the heavy smoke on the location, and had a hard time locating the source of the fire.

Fire investigators are still trying to find the cause of the fire

KOAA will post updates as we receive them.

