Colorado Springs Fire Department reports a structure fire on Sorrento Drive

Posted at 1:06 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 15:25:53-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a structure fire on Sorrento Drive on Friday.

One person was displaced from the building and is being treated for minor injuries, they were treated at the scene.

A dog was rescued from the fire and is in good condition.

Forty one firefighters were called to the scene, they had to proceed carefully due to the heavy smoke on the location, and had a hard time locating the source of the fire.

Fire investigators are still trying to find the cause of the fire

KOAA will post updates as we receive them.

