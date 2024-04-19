Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a structure fire late Thursday night

Bill Folsom
Posted at 7:19 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 09:19:43-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) responded to reports of a structure fire on Thursday night around 11:47 p.m.

The fire was located at 2825 Avondale Dr.

The fire crew fought a heavy fire in a single-family home.

All people were able to escape from the home safely, but six people were displaced due to the condition of the house.

CSFD were able to put out the fire in the early morning of Friday, and no firefighters were injured in the incident.
